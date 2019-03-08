Video

WATCH: Can you donate food to these newborn kittens?

Pat Kettle has had an influx of kittens in the fast few weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An Ipswich charity is asking for help with food donations after five stray cats gave birth to 23 kittens in their care – doubling the numbers they look after and stretching them to their limits.

Pat Kettle with her cat Dandy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pat Kettle with her cat Dandy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Cats Protection is run entirely by volunteers who need your help to be able to provide for the new arrivals.

The charity has recently seen the numbers of kittens in their care double to 33 in total and they are struggling to finance the newborns.

The kittens will need at least 60 pouches of kitten food every day, but the charity is unable to provide this without donations.

Pat Kettle is the head fosterer at the charity and has been looking after cats and kittens for more than 27 years.

The kittens will need at least 60 pouches of kitten food every day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The kittens will need at least 60 pouches of kitten food every day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

She said: “Kitten season has started a little early this year as people don't seem to be neutering their cats.”

Pat is looking after 25 of the 33 kittens and some are less than a week old.

They are in desperate need of kitten food, kitten milk, toys, bags of very fine clumping cat litter and old duvets to make beds.

The charity is also asking for any donations which will be put towards getting the kittens vaccinated and neutered – with Pat also hoping for donations to have some new pens built in her home.

The charity has recently seen the numbers of kittens in their care double to 33 in total Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The charity has recently seen the numbers of kittens in their care double to 33 in total Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The volunteers also have two cats in their care which are waiting to give birth – so the numbers are set to keep on rising and the demand will be even greater.

Mrs Kettle added: “Looking after kittens is very rewarding but it can be extremely tiring, especially at litter training time.”

In a post on their Instagram page, Ipswich Cats Protection said that they were stretched to their limits and were in need of help, as they normally only have 20 cats in their care at any one time.

There are a number of donation bins across Ipswich and its surrounding areas which are listed below.

Pat is looking after 25 of the 33 kittens and some are less than a week old Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pat is looking after 25 of the 33 kittens and some are less than a week old Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

• Cats Protection Charity Shop, 20 Queen St, IP1 1SS

• Jollyes Petfood Superstore, 9A Commercial Road, IP1 1UZ

• Riversbrook Veterinary Group, 93 Cliff Lane, IP3 0PQ

• The Tan Box, 33 Foxhall Rd, IP3 8JU

They are in desperate need of kitten food, kitten milk, toys, bags of very fine clumping cat litter and old duvets to make beds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN They are in desperate need of kitten food, kitten milk, toys, bags of very fine clumping cat litter and old duvets to make beds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

• Barnard Brothers, 556 Woodbridge Rd, IP4 4PH

• Tesco Metro, Ropes Drive, Kesgrave, IP5 2FU

• Pets at Home, Beardmore Park, Martlesham, IP5 3RU

• Gladwells Pet & Country Store, Copdock Mill, Old London Road, IP8 3LA

Pat Kettle with her cat Dandy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Pat Kettle with her cat Dandy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

• Whitworth Veterinary Practice, Station Rd, Trimley St Mary, IP11 0UB

• Conkers, Felixstowe, 110-112 Hamilton Rd, Felixstowe, IP11 7AB