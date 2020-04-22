Ipswich photographer captures families on their doorsteps during daily lockdown walk

Ipswich photographer uses daily lockdown exercise to capture doorstep portraits for neighbours during lockdown. Picture: KONJO PHOTOGRAPHY KONJO PHOTOGRAPHY

An Ipswich mother is spending her government approved daily exercise by photographing families in her local area, giving them “something to cherish” to help remember these unprecedented times.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Families in IP1 have been loving the chance to capture this unprecedented times with their families. Picture: KONJO PHOTOGRAPHY Families in IP1 have been loving the chance to capture this unprecedented times with their families. Picture: KONJO PHOTOGRAPHY

The global coronavirus pandemic has completely changed the daily running of our country with thousands of people forced to work and stay at home.

Despite its destruction and devastation, the virus has given families more time to spend together, for parents to watch their children grow and to ultimately stay safe whilst saving the lives of others.

Sign up to our daily newsletter, with all the latest from where you live

In these uncertain times, small business owners such as photographers, are finding their own ways to capture the unique moment in modern-day history.

Ipswich-born Donna Reid, who runs her own photography company called Konjo, is using her time to take portrait photos of families on their doorsteps to put a smile on people’s faces.

Families in IP1 have been loving the chance to capture this unprecedented times with their families. Picture: KONJO PHOTOGRAPHY Families in IP1 have been loving the chance to capture this unprecedented times with their families. Picture: KONJO PHOTOGRAPHY

She said: “During these uncertain times, I wanted to give people something to smile about and to remember.

“These photos will take their place in history and will be cherished for years to come and I am glad I could be a part of that.”

More: Join our coronavirus Facebook group for all the latest updates

All of the photos taken by Donna are local to her house in IP1, and are all photographed whilst in compliance with the government guidelines.

Speaking of her idea, Donna said: “It felt so good to pick up my camera and to chat to people, I miss humans.”

All photos taken by Donna Reid have been done practising social distancing measures. Picture: KONJO PHOTOGRAPHY All photos taken by Donna Reid have been done practising social distancing measures. Picture: KONJO PHOTOGRAPHY

If you live local to Donna in IP1 and you would like her to come and capture a family portrait on your doorstep, then get in touch with her Facebook page.

You can also check out the rest of her work here.