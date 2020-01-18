E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich Labour members back Sir Keir Starmer for party leadership

PUBLISHED: 14:22 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 18 January 2020

Sir Keir Starmer has won the backing of Ipswich Labour Party. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has won the backing of Ipswich Labour Party. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Ipswich Labour Party has given its backing to shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer in the race to become the new party leader - and leader of the opposition.

(left to right) Emily Thornberry, Jess Phillips, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy before the Labour leadership husting at the ACC Liverpool. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 18, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire(left to right) Emily Thornberry, Jess Phillips, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy before the Labour leadership husting at the ACC Liverpool. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 18, 2020. See PA story POLITICS Labour. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Sir Keir got an "overwhelming" level of support from party members at a special meeting on Friday evening.

Party education spokeswoman Angela Rayner won Ipswich's backing for the deputy post - although the result of this contest was closer.

A total of 97 people voted at the meeting - and the support is important because to get on the ballot paper each candidate needs the support of at least 5% of constituency parties and affiliated organisations like trade unions.

Sir Keir is believed to be the first candidate to get through that threshold. Five candidates got the backing of at least 10% of the parliamentary party to get on the initial ballot paper.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk County Councillor Jack Abbott, who represents the Bridge Division at Endeavour House and stood in the 2015 General Election, said: "The result was pretty overwhelming. Keir won clearly on first preferences. The deputy vote was closer - I think it went to second preferences - but it is a strong ticket.

"The feeling at the meeting was that we had to have a leader who could attract support in seats in this area that we have to win - like Ipswich - and Keir is seen as the best person to do that."

Sir Keir is the early favourite and attracted the most support from MPs and other organisations. His closest rival is seen as shadow trade secretary Rebecca Long Bailey who has the support of many on the left of the party who were the keenest fans of Jeremy Corbyn. She is backed by the Momentum movement.

Also on the ballot are Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry. All the leadership and deputy leadership candidates were at the first hustings for party members in Liverpool on Saturday.

No formal hustings is planned for the East of England, but all the candidates are expected to be invited to the region's annual conference at the end of next month although details of that have not yet been confirmed.

Members and registered supporters of the Labour Party have until the end of March to vote for a new leader on a one member, one vote basis. The winner will be unveiled at a special conference on April 4.

Most Read

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Person dies on outskirts of Ipswich after apparent medical episode

Woodbridge Road East in Ipswich was closed while emergency services dealt with a sudden death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Live: Norwood drops to the bench against his old club as Lambert makes one change

Ipswich Town take on Tranmere Rovers this afternoon. Picture: PA

Ipswich Labour members back Sir Keir Starmer for party leadership

Sir Keir Starmer has won the backing of Ipswich Labour Party. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge was briefly closed as Suffolk police dealt with an incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Car rolls over in Ipswich - but no major injuries

Foxhall Road is no longer closed following an earlier crash. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists