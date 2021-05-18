News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich landlord fined £4K for leaving mountain of rubbish outside property

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 10:20 AM May 18, 2021   
The mountain of rubbish bags found outside Gwyn Gittins property in Bramford Lane

The mountain of rubbish bags found outside Gwyn Gittins property in Bramford Lane - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

The landlord of an Ipswich property has been fined thousands, after leaving a mountain of rubbish bags outdoors and not clearing it up.

Gwyn Gittins breached the Community Protection Notices (CPN) which apply to the Bramford Lane address twice and appeared in front of Ipswich magistrates on Thursday, May 13.

He was ordered to pay a total of £4,195.42 by the court;  £300 for each breached, £3535.42 for legal costs and a victim surcharge £60.00.

Gittins breached the Community Protection Notices twice by leaving his waste outdoors

Gittins breached the Community Protection Notices twice by leaving his waste outdoors - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

The CPNs oblige the removal of all waste from the rear garden and its disposal in an appropriate manner, and thereafter ensuring no further accumulations of waste occur at the property.

Councillor Alasdair Ross, portfolio holder for community protection at Ipswich borough Council, said: “Community Protection Notices are imposed to make the environment better for all in Ipswich.

They need to be observed and when necessary we will take action against those who fail to do so. Clear up your waste.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in the River Orwell
  2. 2 Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash
  3. 3 Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons
  1. 4 Caravans pitched at Portman Road car park
  2. 5 Plans for new central Ipswich Travelodge now available to view online
  3. 6 Felixstowe beach hut sells for record price of £65k within hours
  4. 7 Ipswich music producer's 'amazing' rise as global DJ's assistant
  5. 8 HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Witches prove too hot for Lynn
  6. 9 Breakdown on Orwell Bridge cleared after queues to Copdock roundabout
  7. 10 Cheers! Ipswich pubs and restaurants welcome first indoor guests of 2021
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Felixstowe beach hut

Felixstowe beach hut goes on sale for record price

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Layden-Grant Seymour inside Seymours Aldeburgh, which is opening soon Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Investigations

Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts

Tom Bristow And Emily Townsend

person
The Orwell Bridge is now open after being shut for 19 hours Picture: GREGG BROWN

A14

A14 delays as police deal with incident near Orwell Bridge

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Balfour Place

First look at golf club's multi-million pound coastal homes development

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon