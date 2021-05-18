Ipswich landlord fined £4K for leaving mountain of rubbish outside property
- Credit: Ipswich Borough Council
The landlord of an Ipswich property has been fined thousands, after leaving a mountain of rubbish bags outdoors and not clearing it up.
Gwyn Gittins breached the Community Protection Notices (CPN) which apply to the Bramford Lane address twice and appeared in front of Ipswich magistrates on Thursday, May 13.
He was ordered to pay a total of £4,195.42 by the court; £300 for each breached, £3535.42 for legal costs and a victim surcharge £60.00.
The CPNs oblige the removal of all waste from the rear garden and its disposal in an appropriate manner, and thereafter ensuring no further accumulations of waste occur at the property.
Councillor Alasdair Ross, portfolio holder for community protection at Ipswich borough Council, said: “Community Protection Notices are imposed to make the environment better for all in Ipswich.
They need to be observed and when necessary we will take action against those who fail to do so. Clear up your waste.”
Most Read
- 1 Body found in the River Orwell
- 2 Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash
- 3 Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons
- 4 Caravans pitched at Portman Road car park
- 5 Plans for new central Ipswich Travelodge now available to view online
- 6 Felixstowe beach hut sells for record price of £65k within hours
- 7 Ipswich music producer's 'amazing' rise as global DJ's assistant
- 8 HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Witches prove too hot for Lynn
- 9 Breakdown on Orwell Bridge cleared after queues to Copdock roundabout
- 10 Cheers! Ipswich pubs and restaurants welcome first indoor guests of 2021