Published: 10:20 AM May 18, 2021

The mountain of rubbish bags found outside Gwyn Gittins property in Bramford Lane - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

The landlord of an Ipswich property has been fined thousands, after leaving a mountain of rubbish bags outdoors and not clearing it up.

Gwyn Gittins breached the Community Protection Notices (CPN) which apply to the Bramford Lane address twice and appeared in front of Ipswich magistrates on Thursday, May 13.

He was ordered to pay a total of £4,195.42 by the court; £300 for each breached, £3535.42 for legal costs and a victim surcharge £60.00.

Gittins breached the Community Protection Notices twice by leaving his waste outdoors - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

The CPNs oblige the removal of all waste from the rear garden and its disposal in an appropriate manner, and thereafter ensuring no further accumulations of waste occur at the property.

Councillor Alasdair Ross, portfolio holder for community protection at Ipswich borough Council, said: “Community Protection Notices are imposed to make the environment better for all in Ipswich.

They need to be observed and when necessary we will take action against those who fail to do so. Clear up your waste.”