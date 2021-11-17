Which Ipswich shops are open late for Christmas shopping?

The festive season has truly got underway in Ipswich with the arrival of the Christmas Tree on the Cornhill - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Following quickly on the heels of the town's Christmas tree going up, Ipswich's shops are throwing open their doors for an extra few hours on Thursday night to make sure everyone gets their Christmas shopping in.

This is supported by Ipswich Borough Council, who will be waving fees in the Crown car park, in Charles Street, from 2-9:30pm.

Here's our guide to which stores are taking part.

From November 18, B&M, The Body Shop, Deichmann, Hotel Chocolat and Superdrug will be open until 8pm, every Thursday.

They will be joined by JD Sports, M&S, Primark, Wilko and TK Max, which will stay open until 9pm.

The Entertainer, River Island, and Sports Direct, however, are only extending their hours to 7pm, while New Look will be closing at 7.30pm.

Some shops are joining the scheme closer to Christmas, including the Fair Trade shop, which will start opening later on Thursdays from November 25 and Clarks, which will be opening early from December 16.

Lush, will be building up its extended hours, closing at 7.30pm on November 18, 8pm on November 25, and 9pm from December 2.