News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Which Ipswich shops are open late for Christmas shopping?

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:48 PM November 17, 2021
The festive season officially gets underway on the Ipswich Cornhill with the switching on of it's Christmas Lights

The festive season has truly got underway in Ipswich with the arrival of the Christmas Tree on the Cornhill - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Following quickly on the heels of the town's Christmas tree going up, Ipswich's shops are throwing open their doors for an extra few hours on Thursday night to make sure everyone gets their Christmas shopping in.

This is supported by Ipswich Borough Council, who will be waving fees in the Crown car park, in Charles Street, from 2-9:30pm.

Here's our guide to which stores are taking part.

Christmas shopping has started early in Ipswich town centre

Some of the Shops in the Town Centre will be staying open late on Thursdays - Credit: Jessica Coppins

From November 18, B&M, The Body Shop, Deichmann, Hotel Chocolat and Superdrug will be open until 8pm, every Thursday.

They will be joined by JD Sports, M&S, Primark, Wilko and TK Max, which will stay open until 9pm. 

The Entertainer, River Island, and Sports Direct, however, are only extending their hours to 7pm, while New Look will be closing at 7.30pm.

Some shops are joining the scheme closer to Christmas, including the Fair Trade shop, which will start opening later on Thursdays from November 25 and Clarks, which will be opening early from December 16.

Most Read

  1. 1 Father and son who admitted indecent images are spared jail
  2. 2 Motorist taken to hospital after four-vehicle collision on A14 near Ipswich
  3. 3 Fire-hit Tolly Cobbold brewery site sold at auction
  1. 4 Former pub landlord's 'bucket list' wish comes true at Portman Road
  2. 5 Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup
  3. 6 Free parking on Thursday evenings for Christmas shoppers in Ipswich
  4. 7 Teenage girl kissed and touched by drunk man in Ipswich
  5. 8 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  6. 9 Meet the 22-year-old who has dream job as an animal ranger
  7. 10 Missing Ipswich woman, 68, found safe and well

Lush, will be building up its extended hours, closing at 7.30pm on November 18, 8pm on November 25, and 9pm from December 2.

Christmas
Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has now moved into its new premises. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best to close

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
27 Beach Station Road is up for auction

Partly-built flat and former grooming shop up for grabs

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood was arrested last August on suspicion of drink driving

Range Rover stolen from home of Ipswich Town striker Norwood

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon