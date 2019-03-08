Gallery: Slime flies with putty-themed workshop at library

The event was organised by Just Add Kids Workshops PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

Slime flies when you're having fun - as these youngsters found out at an Ipswich library workshop.

Slime-making workshop held at Ipswich County library. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Slime-making workshop held at Ipswich County library. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Proving that there's more to libraries than reading books, a crafty crew of Ipswich children applied their hands to making pots of the childhood favourite putty - slime.

Organised by aspiring primary school teacher Sarah Brown, the workshop gave children the opportunity to get creative and make friends during the summer holidays.

The idea for the wacky workshops came after making slime with her daughter and niece.

The "Just Add Kids" slime workshops are set to continue throughout the school holidays, with two hour sessions planned at the library on August 14 and August 28 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Children enjoyed their morning at Ipswich County Library PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Children enjoyed their morning at Ipswich County Library PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Another session with an intergalactic theme is coming to Stoke Library on Friday, August 2 at 9.30am.

For more information, see their website.

The slime was made out of cosmetic and food grade materials PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE The slime was made out of cosmetic and food grade materials PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

More events will be held in Ipswich this summer holiday PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE More events will be held in Ipswich this summer holiday PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Whipping up a storm at Ipswich County Library PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Whipping up a storm at Ipswich County Library PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

