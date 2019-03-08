Gallery: Slime flies with putty-themed workshop at library
PUBLISHED: 11:34 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 01 August 2019
RACHEL EDGE
Slime flies when you're having fun - as these youngsters found out at an Ipswich library workshop.
Proving that there's more to libraries than reading books, a crafty crew of Ipswich children applied their hands to making pots of the childhood favourite putty - slime.
Organised by aspiring primary school teacher Sarah Brown, the workshop gave children the opportunity to get creative and make friends during the summer holidays.
The idea for the wacky workshops came after making slime with her daughter and niece.
The "Just Add Kids" slime workshops are set to continue throughout the school holidays, with two hour sessions planned at the library on August 14 and August 28 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
Another session with an intergalactic theme is coming to Stoke Library on Friday, August 2 at 9.30am.
For more information, see their website.