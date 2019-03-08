Partly Cloudy

Gallery: Slime flies with putty-themed workshop at library

PUBLISHED: 11:34 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 01 August 2019

The event was organised by Just Add Kids Workshops PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

The event was organised by Just Add Kids Workshops PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

Slime flies when you're having fun - as these youngsters found out at an Ipswich library workshop.

Slime-making workshop held at Ipswich County library. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGESlime-making workshop held at Ipswich County library. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Proving that there's more to libraries than reading books, a crafty crew of Ipswich children applied their hands to making pots of the childhood favourite putty - slime.

Organised by aspiring primary school teacher Sarah Brown, the workshop gave children the opportunity to get creative and make friends during the summer holidays.

The idea for the wacky workshops came after making slime with her daughter and niece.

The "Just Add Kids" slime workshops are set to continue throughout the school holidays, with two hour sessions planned at the library on August 14 and August 28 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Children enjoyed their morning at Ipswich County Library PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEChildren enjoyed their morning at Ipswich County Library PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Another session with an intergalactic theme is coming to Stoke Library on Friday, August 2 at 9.30am.

For more information, see their website.

The slime was made out of cosmetic and food grade materials PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe slime was made out of cosmetic and food grade materials PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

More events will be held in Ipswich this summer holiday PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEMore events will be held in Ipswich this summer holiday PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Whipping up a storm at Ipswich County Library PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEWhipping up a storm at Ipswich County Library PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Sarah Brown organised the day PICTURE: RACHEL EDGESarah Brown organised the day PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A14 still partially closed after lorry crashes off road onto roundabout below

The scene of the crash below the A14 at Claydon Picture: PAULA IRVINE

See inside new Iceland Food Warehouse in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse has opened at Ransomes Europark Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Neighbours hire out drives for parking at Ed Sheeran concerts

Ed Sheeran will be playing at Chantry Park over the August Bank Holiday weekend.Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

