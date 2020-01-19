A fiver, gin glasses, and a catheter bag all found on litter pick
PUBLISHED: 10:10 19 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 19 January 2020
Charlotte Bond
Families and supporters of Friends of the Earth gathered in Ipswich on Saturday afternoon to clear up the area around Cardinal Park.
Environmental campaigner Jason Alexander, from the Rubbish Walks, was joined by former Ipswich MP Sandy Martin and the group spent around an hour collecting what litter they could find.
Mr Alexander who arranged the litter pick in collaboration with Friends of the Earth said: " I think most of the families taking part had done some kind of litter pick before and all thoroughly enjoyed it.
"Though they were all shocked to see how much rubbish was collected in such a short space of time in such a small area.
"You can walk around an area and it might not look that bad but it is only when you look closely you find litter hidden in the undergrowth."
Overall the group collected 217 plastic bottles and 264 cans, amongst the rubbish found were vintage gin glasses and a catheter bag - which Mr Alexander described as "disgusting".
Following the litter pick Mr Alexander is calling on businesses in the area to do more tackle to deal with rubbish around the cinema and restaurant complex: "It would be great if the businesses took a bit of initiative and responsibility - it would really give something back to the area."
Rubbish Walks are in the process of setting up the Ipswich Wombles which will allow different community groups in Ipswich to hold their own litter picks
'Womble stations' will also be set up in the town where families or individuals can use a litter picking kick which will be kept at designated cafes and other local businesses.
