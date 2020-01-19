Video

A fiver, gin glasses, and a catheter bag all found on litter pick

Ipswich Friends of the Earth and Rubbish Walks litter pick in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Families and supporters of Friends of the Earth gathered in Ipswich on Saturday afternoon to clear up the area around Cardinal Park.

Olivia, Anya and Freya Lees and Danny and Lydia Mehmen took part in the litter pick around Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Olivia, Anya and Freya Lees and Danny and Lydia Mehmen took part in the litter pick around Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Environmental campaigner Jason Alexander, from the Rubbish Walks, was joined by former Ipswich MP Sandy Martin and the group spent around an hour collecting what litter they could find.

Mr Alexander who arranged the litter pick in collaboration with Friends of the Earth said: " I think most of the families taking part had done some kind of litter pick before and all thoroughly enjoyed it.

Some of the rubbish collected from around the Cardinal Park area Picture: RUBBISH WALKS Some of the rubbish collected from around the Cardinal Park area Picture: RUBBISH WALKS

"Though they were all shocked to see how much rubbish was collected in such a short space of time in such a small area.

"You can walk around an area and it might not look that bad but it is only when you look closely you find litter hidden in the undergrowth."

Sue and John Hagley attended the litter pick with their grandaughters Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Sue and John Hagley attended the litter pick with their grandaughters Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Overall the group collected 217 plastic bottles and 264 cans, amongst the rubbish found were vintage gin glasses and a catheter bag - which Mr Alexander described as "disgusting".

Following the litter pick Mr Alexander is calling on businesses in the area to do more tackle to deal with rubbish around the cinema and restaurant complex: "It would be great if the businesses took a bit of initiative and responsibility - it would really give something back to the area."

Dianw Birch helped clean up the rubbish in Ipswich on the Rubbish Walks litter pick Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Dianw Birch helped clean up the rubbish in Ipswich on the Rubbish Walks litter pick Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rubbish Walks are in the process of setting up the Ipswich Wombles which will allow different community groups in Ipswich to hold their own litter picks

'Womble stations' will also be set up in the town where families or individuals can use a litter picking kick which will be kept at designated cafes and other local businesses.

Sandy Martin took part in the Rubbish Walks litter pick around Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Sandy Martin took part in the Rubbish Walks litter pick around Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Friends Rosco and Fred found a �5 note amongst the littered bushes Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Friends Rosco and Fred found a �5 note amongst the littered bushes Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tina Stark and Jackie Collins went on the litter pick around the Cardinal Park complex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Tina Stark and Jackie Collins went on the litter pick around the Cardinal Park complex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND