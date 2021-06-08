News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Litter team who are 'sick' of the sight of masks clean up Ipswich streets

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 12:04 PM June 8, 2021   
Ipswich litter team including Elizabeth, Margaret and Rebecca cleaned up Roundwood and California areas ahead of Suffolk Day

Ipswich litter team including Elizabeth, Margaret and Rebecca cleaned up Roundwood and California areas ahead of Suffolk Day - Credit: Owen Thurtle

Ipswich litter pickers took part in the Suffolk Clean Sweep on the weekend ahead of Suffolk Day. 

Three teams from the California and Roundwood area of the town covered five roads each, collecting sacks of contaminated masks, and some recycling cans.

Litter picker and local resident Owen Thurtle said: "We did it as we're sick of the sight of masks all over the road. And it's part of our service to the local area."

The group, who are all part of St John's Church, and lead the community group, a Sense of Place: Roundwood Ipswich, were loaned the litter pickers by Ipswich Borough Council. 

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star worked with BBC Radio Suffolk to promote the Suffolk Clean Sweep, ahead of the celebrations for Suffolk Day on June 21.

Ipswich Borough Council
Environment News
Ipswich News

