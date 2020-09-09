Public to have their say on Ipswich buildings for protection

The Civic Drive Spiral Car Park in Ipswich is among the new additions set for the Local List. Picture: ARCHANT

An eight-week consultation has been agreed by Ipswich Borough Council’s executive to launch this autumn over 54 planned additions to the town’s local list.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Corporation Avenue railway bridge is to be recognised in the Local List for Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Corporation Avenue railway bridge is to be recognised in the Local List for Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pubs, churches, sports domes and a railway bridge are among those planned for addition to the list later this year – a document which recognises structures as being of special interest but not eligible for formal listing by Historic England.

MORE: Ipswich to get 54 additions to Local List

Among the headline additions to the list this year are the Civic Drive Spiral Car Park, the sports domes at Inspire Suffolk and Dale Hall Community Primary School and a collection of pubs including The Earl Kitchener, The Gardener’s Arms, The Station Hotel, The Man on the Moon and The Inkerman.

You may also want to watch:

Other unusual additions include a prominent bus shelter in Nacton Road, the former trolleybus depot opposite Ipswich Town Football Club and the railway bridge near Bourne Park.

The iconic sports dome at Dale Hall primary school which has been there for 50 years, is in urgent need of some repairs Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The iconic sports dome at Dale Hall primary school which has been there for 50 years, is in urgent need of some repairs Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

This week, Dale Hall Primary School issued a plea for someone to take on the school’s sports dome because it was deemed unfit for use as a sports facility without restoration work.

The council’s executive on Tuesday agreed to put the list out for an eight week public consultation, although a date has not yet been set.

Once completed, it will return to councillors at the end of the year for final approval.

The local list was launched in 2013 as a means of helping protect the character of buildings which were not eligible for national listing, with revisions and updates to the list planned every few years.