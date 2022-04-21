10-year-old's photo compared to Dutch artist in double award win

Alex Chapman from Ipswich has won RHS photography competitions and will have his work showcased around the UK in RHS Gardens - Credit: Alex Chapman/Charlotte Carey

A homework project has landed a 10-year-old boy two awards in the annual Royal Horticultural Society photography competition.

Alex Chapman recently won the U11s photograph of the year, as well as the Overall Young Person's photo of the year in a competition held by the RHS.

His photo 'Worlds Colliding' was said by the RHS to parallel Dutch artist M C Escher’s 'Three Worlds lithograph' series.

Alex Chapman's winning piece 'Worlds Colliding' - Credit: Alex Chapman

The image was taken by Alex during a day out with the family for homework in January, on his mums iPhone XR at the RHS Hyde Hall Gardens in Essex.

Alex said: "I took a few but most of them were blurry but this one wasn't.

"Our school has a homework grid, and there is a teacher that finds competitions that we can enter at the start of each half term and my mum said that I should enter it and it was a good excuse for a day out."

Alex attends Witnesham Primary School, and the family praised the school and Alex's teacher Mrs Larsen, for having a proactive view on homework and giving the children opportunities such as this one.

Alex's mum Charlotte said: "He applied online by submitting the 10 best photos and then the curators pick the one they like the most.

"I didn't actually think it was the best one, but it really caught their eye, I think it was the arrangement of how everything lined up, and they were raving about it."

10-year-old Alex Chapman recently won the RHS under 11s and Overall young persons photograph of the year. - Credit: Charlotte Carey

As a result of winning both categories, Alex won £900 worth of photography vouchers, as well as being invited to the prestigious contemporary art Saatchi Gallery in London.

Charlotte said: "The RHS currently has an exhibition in the gallery, it is similar to the Chelsea Flower Show but for art.

"We got an invite down on their opening night and Alex got to meet the curators that selected his photo and lots of people came over to it.

Alex said it was "quite exciting" to see his picture in a London art gallery, and is excited about the fact his picture will travel to exhibitions around the UK held in RHS Gardens.