E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man reportedly punched in the face at Ipswich Lidl

PUBLISHED: 12:11 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 17 August 2020

Police were called to the Lidl on London Road in Ipswich following reports of an assault Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police were called to the Lidl on London Road in Ipswich following reports of an assault Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly punched in the face an Ipswich branch of Lidl.

On Thursday, August 13, at 1pm, police were called to attend an assault that had occurred at the Lidl store on London Road.

A man reportedly punched another man in the face in the supermarket.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident

In particular, they are keen to trace a woman who was shopping with a little girl inside the supermarket and would also like to trace two women who were outside the store when the assault took place.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident and taken into custody.

He was questioned and has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything at the time that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference number SC-13082020-190.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

One year on: Your pictures from Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Looking back at your photos from when Ed Sheeran performed at Chantry Park over 4 nights in 2019 Picture: MARIE COLLINS, MATT JOSLIN, HEATHER GLASSON AND LOUISE HAMILTON

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Very worrying time’ - unemployment in Ipswich nearly DOUBLES amid swathe of job cuts

Ipwich has seen a huge rise in claims for unemployment benefit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

One year on: Your pictures from Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Looking back at your photos from when Ed Sheeran performed at Chantry Park over 4 nights in 2019 Picture: MARIE COLLINS, MATT JOSLIN, HEATHER GLASSON AND LOUISE HAMILTON

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Very worrying time’ - unemployment in Ipswich nearly DOUBLES amid swathe of job cuts

Ipwich has seen a huge rise in claims for unemployment benefit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New Beach Street seaside attraction begins to take shape as containers start to arrive

Three of the new units at Beach Street in the grounds of Manning's Amusement Park at Felixstowe Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Unknown liquid thrown inside car during assault in Ipswich

The incident happened on Upper Brook Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Very worrying time’ - unemployment in Ipswich nearly DOUBLES amid swathe of job cuts

Ipwich has seen a huge rise in claims for unemployment benefit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town to learn first fixtures of the season tomorrow - here’s how you can follow the cup and trophy draws

Ipswich Town will learn their Carabao Cup and EFL trophy opponents tomorrow Picture: STEVE WALLER

Man reportedly punched in the face at Ipswich Lidl

Police were called to the Lidl on London Road in Ipswich following reports of an assault Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON