Man reportedly punched in the face at Ipswich Lidl

Police were called to the Lidl on London Road in Ipswich following reports of an assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reportedly punched in the face an Ipswich branch of Lidl.

On Thursday, August 13, at 1pm, police were called to attend an assault that had occurred at the Lidl store on London Road.

A man reportedly punched another man in the face in the supermarket.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the incident

In particular, they are keen to trace a woman who was shopping with a little girl inside the supermarket and would also like to trace two women who were outside the store when the assault took place.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident and taken into custody.

He was questioned and has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything at the time that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference number SC-13082020-190.