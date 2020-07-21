Lorry breaks down at Copdock Interchange

Police were called to the A14 at Copdock Interchange after a lorry broke down Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Traffic is building on the A14 at Copdock Interchange on the outskirts of Ipswich after a lorry broke down.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police were called to the westbound carriageway at around 3.20pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesman confirmed the lorry was blocking one lane of the road near junction 55, which leads to the A12.

The lorry is not expected to be recovered for some time and traffic has started to build in the area ahead of rush hour.