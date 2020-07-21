E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Lorry breaks down at Copdock Interchange

PUBLISHED: 16:16 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 21 July 2020

Police were called to the A14 at Copdock Interchange after a lorry broke down Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic is building on the A14 at Copdock Interchange on the outskirts of Ipswich after a lorry broke down.

Suffolk police were called to the westbound carriageway at around 3.20pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesman confirmed the lorry was blocking one lane of the road near junction 55, which leads to the A12.

The lorry is not expected to be recovered for some time and traffic has started to build in the area ahead of rush hour.

