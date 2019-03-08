From bargain bites to sit down meals - here are the best lunchtime offers in Ipswich

Coffee Cat offers a great lunchtime deal in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

The lunchtime meal deal has become a lifesaver when grabbing a quick bite during a rushed lunch break. Here we have hunted out some of the best offers in Ipswich at the moment.

Costa Coffee lunch deal - £4.95

This summer the popular coffee chain, which has three branches in Queen Street, Carr Street and Westgate Street, is offering a new meal deal for just £4.95 to tempt those enjoying their lunch break.

Customers can purchase any hot drink, iced coffee or any bottled soft drink, along with a toastie, a soup or a salad and either a packet of crisps or a single piece of fruit for under £5. The offer runs between 11am and 2pm and will continue until Wednesday, September 4.

Poundland - £2

Bucking the trend and offering four lunchtime treats opposed to just three, Poundland's new lunchtime meal deal is easily the cheapest deal on the market.

You may be saddened to know that the deal is not priced at £1 like the majority of its items. However, the offer is still a huge bargain and includes a sandwich, a drink, a packet of crisps and a chocolate bar all for just £2 - much cheaper than many other chains in the town.

Coffee Cat UK - £4

With three branches in the town, you are sure to have at least one Coffee Cat close enough to pop out to on your lunch break.

Found in Franciscan Way, the Waterfront and the Town Hall - the independent coffee shop is known for its £4 meal deals with four pieces included.

Choose a sandwich, a packet of crisps, a drink and a small chocolate bar and off you pop - the purrfect lunchtime meal deal.

Doorsteps Cafe - £4.50

The cafes £4.50 meal deals include both a hot or cold option, one for whatever the weather or for any taste.

The cold meal deal includes either a small salad, jacket potato or sandwich with a can of drink, crisps and cake. A cheaper alternative to a sit down meal, and the luxury of knowing that all the food is homemade.

Their hot meal deals range on a daily basis and can include anything from a four item breakfast with tea and cake, to a texas chilli burrito and cake, or a carbonara with side salad and cake.

It's definitely one worth checking out.

Revolution Ipswich - £5.95

Fancy a sit down lunch? Head into Ipswich Revolution everyday from 12pm to 3pm to get your hands on their £5.95 lunch deal, where you can choose from selected dishes and drinks on the menu.

On 'Mega Mondays' all pizzas, mains, burgers, salads and sandwiches are also available on a two-for-one discount - a great option if you run out of time to prepare your first lunch of the week.

Boots

Considered the king of the meal deal, Boots is a safe option to bank on when choosing a lunchtime location. With offers ranging from around £3 for three items, the deal is one of the best on the high street.

It includes pasta, sandwiches, salads and sushi paired with a choice of crisps, fruit, cake, and other snacks, finished off with a drink.

The discount can reduce prices of £7 down to just £3.50 - an absolute bargain if you choose your items wisely.

Where do you like to venture for lunch? Share your favourite deals with us in the comments below.