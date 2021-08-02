Ipswich family seek disability trike for 'little star' Maddie, 3

Published: 11:30 AM August 2, 2021

Maddie Sparling has cerebral palsy and microcephaly, as well as a rare genetic disorder - Credit: Sparling Family

A Suffolk family is raising money to buy their "gorgeous and happy" daughter a specialised disability trike.

Jemma and Paul Sparling from Ipswich are raising the money for their daughter Maddie, who is unable to walk unaided due to her disabilities.

Maddie, who is non-verbal, lives with diplegic cerebral palsy, microcephaly and a rare genetic disorder called Tuba1A – which effects one in 600,000 children. She also has a squint which hinders her vision and is unable to see in 3D.

But daily physiotherapy sessions and regular sessions with specialists aren't enough to get in the way of her near-constant smile.

The Sparling family from Ipswich are raising money to buy a bespoke disability trike for three-year-old Maddie - Credit: Sparling Family

The family's desired trike, a custom made Quest Children's Therapy Tricycle, costs more than £2,000 and would help "transform" the three-year-old's life.

So far, their GoFundMe campaign has raised more than £1,200.

Mrs Sparling said: "She is such a happy little girl, whatever diagnosis she receives, she just gets on with it.

"It can be so anxious for us as parents meeting with all these consultants, but she just breezes through it.

"She has such a positive, can-do approach to life – she is just our little star."

Mrs Sparling and her husband Paul were first made aware that Maddie could have a learning disability after her 20-week scan, with an MRI scan revealing she has microcephaly – a condition causing a child's head to not develop properly.

She was diagnosed with cerebral palsy just before her first birthday, having struggled to sit up on her own.

She requires three hours of physiotherapy a day and has a team of specialists to support her. But just like every little girl, she loves Peppa Pig, Mr Tumble, playing with Mega Blocks and going outside.

Mrs Sparling added: "It was a really hard and stressful pregnancy, especially being my first. But what a little star she is.

"We are trying to keep her as active as possible and to ensure she is able to do all the other fun things little girls her age get to enjoy.

"To see her and her little sister Molly together smiling on their trikes would be amazing. It would mean so much to see them enjoying themselves together."

Those who would like to donate to the Sparling family's campaign can do so here.