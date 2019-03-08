E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Indecent images suspect released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 15:12 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 28 October 2019

A man was arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images in July Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man was arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images in July Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man in his 40s, from Ipswich, arrested earlier this year on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children, has been released under investigation after answering police bail for a second time.

Police officers from Suffolk Constabulary were called to an address in the east Ipswich area on the afternoon of Sunday, July 28.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

At the time of the man's arrest, a spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Officers attended an address in east Ipswich on Sunday, July 28, and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children.

"He was taken into police custody for questioning."

The suspect was required to answer bail on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, when he was re-bailed until Monday, October 28.

A spokesman for the police said he had now been released under investigation.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

