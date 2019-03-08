Indecent images suspect released under investigation

A man in his 40s, from Ipswich, arrested earlier this year on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children, has been released under investigation after answering police bail for a second time.

Police officers from Suffolk Constabulary were called to an address in the east Ipswich area on the afternoon of Sunday, July 28.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

The suspect was required to answer bail on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26, when he was re-bailed until Monday, October 28.

A spokesman for the police said he had now been released under investigation.