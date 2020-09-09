Man accused of attempting to murder three men thought they had been laughing at him

Newsroom

newsroom@archant.co.uk 09 September, 2020 - 17:36

St Helen's Street, Ipswich, near to where the incident happened. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man accused of mounting a pavement and deliberately driving at three men thought their group was laughing at him as he left a pub shortly before the collision, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brandon Mann told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that members of his group had been laughing at a joke as they left the Waterlily pub in St Helen’s Street and had been asked by 31-year-old Thomas Broughton and a friend what they were laughing at.

“It was a miscommunication between the groups,” said Mr Mann.

He said although his group said they weren’t laughing at anything Broughton had then started walking towards them aggressively and said: “You don’t know who I am.”

Mr Mann said a member of his group had tried to calm things down but Broughton had become more threatening.

A scuffle had broken out in the road during which Mr Mann admitted he had thrown a punch at Broughton.

He said that shortly afterwards he heard the sound of tyres screeching and saw Broughton’s car swerve on to the pavement.

He said the car had come extremely close to him and afterwards he had discovered an injury to his right leg.

Cross-examined by Jeremy Benson QC Mr Mann denied that a member of his group had started the violence.

Mr Mann’s uncle Colin Mann told the court he heard the engine of Broughton’s car revving loudly shortly before it mounted the pavement.

You may also want to watch:

He had shouted at members of his group to get out of the way and then saw the vehicle “go straight through everyone.”

Mr Mann stepped out of the way and escaped injury but his brother-in-law Shaun Littlewood and friend Ashley Green were both hit by the car.

Broughton, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, has denied attempting to murder Shaun Littlewood, Ashley Green and Brandon Mann on March 8 and dangerous driving.

He has also denied two alternative offences of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Peter Gair, prosecuting said that as a result of the collision in St Helen’s Street, Ipswich, Mr Littlewood went “flying” into the road and suffered serious head and brain injuries while Mr Green was struck by the car on the pavement and spent several days in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

Brandon Mann was allegedly clipped by the car and received an injury to his leg which didn’t require hospital treatment.

Mr Gair claimed that Broughton deliberately drove his Audi A3 at a group of pedestrians, colliding with three of them.

“He did it in revenge for an altercation which happened in the street a few moments earlier and intended to kill them,” alleged Mr Gair.

Following the incident Broughton handed himself into police and denied deliberately driving at the men.

The trial continues.