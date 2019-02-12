Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Court sees video footage of man accused of performing sex act in front of neighbours

PUBLISHED: 17:16 18 February 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A jury has viewed film clips of an Ipswich man who is accused of performing a sex act in a communal garden in front of shocked neighbours, a court has heard.

The mobile phone footage was taken by a couple who allegedly saw Stephen Ratcliffe with his trousers undone and indecently exposing himself in a communal garden behind his address in Rushmere Road, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Ratcliffe, 63, is accused of outraging public decency on June 22 last year by committing a “lewd, obscene, disgusting” act within sight of other people.

Judge Rupert Overbury told a jury he had found Ratcliffe unfit to stand trial after considering evidence from psychiatrists and said the jury’s job was to decide whether or not he had committed the act complained of.

The court heard that in November 2017 Ratcliffe admitted three similar offences of outraging public decency.

During the hearing the jury viewed two film clips taken by witnesses who viewed Ratcliffe from around 25m away.

Paul Donegan, for Ratcliffe, who was not in court, said the jury would have to decide if his client was performing a sex act or was doing something else such as urinating.

The case continues.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Road closure details updated as highways bosses apologise for ‘miscommunication’

Details of an Ipswich road closure have been updated. Picture: ARCHANT

Family launch pop-up shop to find new home for grandmother’s huge designer clothes collection

Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren Morgan and Bailey. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Who do you recognise in the Yates gallery?

Yates Ipswich Saturday February 16

Teenager charged with murder and attempted murder

Essex Police cordoned off the Castle Park entrance at the top of Ryegate Road Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich Town badge incident was a pre-planned training exercise, fire service says

The fire brigade was seen outside the Portman Road football ground. Pictures: JAKE FOXFORD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Town badge incident was a pre-planned training exercise, fire service says

The fire brigade was seen outside the Portman Road football ground. Pictures: JAKE FOXFORD

New £32m vision could transform Ipswich’s Grafton Way riverside

A new planning application has been submitted to transform Grafton Way in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Will you be trying these brand new ‘wonky’ fruit and veg crisps?

Ben Whitehead has launched a range of healthier crisps made from fruit and vegetables Picture: Spare Snacks

Dawkins and Spence feature as Town U23s lose at Coventry

Simon Dawkins was in action for Ipswich Town's U23s. Photo: Ross Halls

Suffolk celebrates a year of Meet Up Mondays coffee mornings

Beth and Sara Benstead and Sally Connick on the first anniversary of Meet Up Mondays at The Weavers Tea Room in Peasenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists