Man accused of stalking in first jury trial at Ipswich Crown Court since March

21 July, 2020 - 07:30
Darren Summers appeared at Ipswich Crown Court in the first trial since March Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich man subjected his ex-partner to a “substantial and lengthy campaign of harrassment”, a court heard.

In the first jury trial at Ipswich Crown Court since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Darren Summers appeared in the dock charged with one count of stalking and harrassment and six counts of criminal damage.

The prosecution allege that Summers, 48, of Defoe Road, Ipswich, stalked his ex-partner and damaged property belonging to her as well as her mother and boss in September and October last year.

The court heard that the relationship between Summers and the woman ended on August 30 after the pair exchanged messages.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, said it was after the relationship ended that Summers began to monitor her day-to-day movements as well as send messages to the woman.

She told him to stop, but he continued and told her in one exchange that “the good life was over”, Mr Sorel-Cameron said.

In another message, he told the woman he was joining the same gym as her, the court heard.

He also made reference to the woman’s mother having her bedroom plastered, Mr Sorel-Cameron said.

Posters, designed to embarrass the woman, were also put up near her place of work and her children’s school.

Mr Sorel-Cameron said: “The prosecution case is that Darren Summers was the person putting up these posters, trying to cause her anxiety and stress.”

Summers was arrested on September 17 on suspicion of stalking. He was interviewed by police and then released on bail.

On September 19, the woman’s car was scratched and on September 26, she woke up at her home to discover a concrete slab thrown through the window of her front door.

The next day, the prosecution allege that Summers went to the woman’s work and told her, “You’ve got a lot worse to come.”

Further damage was caused to the back door at the woman’s home before a window was smashed at her mother’s address.

A car belonging to her boss was also targeted.

Mr Sorel-Cameron told the jury the prosecution believe Summers to be behind the incidents, which left the woman “fearing for her personal safety”.

The trial continues.

