Man admits attempted burglary of Ipswich home

PUBLISHED: 16:27 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 04 December 2019

The attempted burglary happened in Cliff Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The attempted burglary happened in Cliff Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE

An Ipswich man has admitted an attempted burglary and asked for 18 similar offences to be taken into consideration.

Marley Wagner-Ridgewell, 21, of Hawke Road, Ipswich, appeared via video link at Ipswich Crown Court today and pleaded guilty to the attempted burglary of a home in Cliff Lane in the town on October 30.

Wagner-Ridgewell also admitted 18 other similar offences and asked the court for them to be taken into consideration.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, defending, said the offences were "indicative of a drug habit" and that Wagner-Ridgwell was remorseful over his crimes.

She said: "He has sought to help police in resolving these crimes."

Sentence was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be completed over the suitability of a drug rehabilitation program.

Wagner-Ridgewell will now be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on January 13.

