Man admits child porn images offences

PUBLISHED: 05:30 05 December 2018

An Ipswich man who admitted downloading indecent images of children will be sentenced later this month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday was Alan Cant, 51, of Church Road, Otley, who admitted three offences of making indecent images of children, two of possessing extreme pornographic images and one of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

Judge Emma Peters adjourned sentence until December 21 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on him by the probation service.

She said Cant, who has no previous convictions, had admitted viewing indecent images of children for many years and the case involved hundreds, if not thousands, of indecent images.

The offences crossed the custody threshold and the judge who sentenced him would have to decide if the sentence could be suspended, she added.

Cant, who was not legally represented, said he had been suffering from depression.

