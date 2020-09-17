Ipswich man admits gun charges

An Ipswich man is facing jail after admitting possessing “lethal” firearms and ammunition.

Judge David Goodin told Patrick Smith the offences he had admitted were serious and that he faced a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

Smith, 29, of Dombey Road, Ipswich, appeared at a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court today (September 17) via prison video link.

He pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing a prohibited firearm and one offence of possessing prohibited ammunition between November 1 and December 6 last year.

He will be sentenced on Friday September 25.

Smith is alleged to have been in possession of a Retay handgun, a Flobert revolver and ten cartridges with bullets designed to explode on or immediately before impact.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, described the weapons and ammunition as “lethal”.

Ian Persaud, for Smith, who has 42 previous convictions, said his client was arrested in February and had been in custody since then.

“He has been waiting since February to find out what will happen to him and is keen to be sentenced,” said Mr Persaud.