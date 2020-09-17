E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich man admits gun charges

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 17 September 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man is facing jail after admitting possessing “lethal” firearms and ammunition.

Judge David Goodin told Patrick Smith the offences he had admitted were serious and that he faced a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

Smith, 29, of Dombey Road, Ipswich, appeared at a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court today (September 17) via prison video link.

He pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing a prohibited firearm and one offence of possessing prohibited ammunition between November 1 and December 6 last year.

He will be sentenced on Friday September 25.

Smith is alleged to have been in possession of a Retay handgun, a Flobert revolver and ten cartridges with bullets designed to explode on or immediately before impact.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, described the weapons and ammunition as “lethal”.

Ian Persaud, for Smith, who has 42 previous convictions, said his client was arrested in February and had been in custody since then.

“He has been waiting since February to find out what will happen to him and is keen to be sentenced,” said Mr Persaud.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

