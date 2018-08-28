Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man admits having child porn on computer

PUBLISHED: 18:57 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:57 22 November 2018

Scales of justice

Scales of justice

Archant

An Ipswich courier who had indecent images of children on his computer has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday was Joseph Franey, 62, of London Road, Ipswich, who admitted one offence of making indecent images of children.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting said police officers who went to Franey’s home in April seized a computer tower and a USB stick.

When the equipment was examined it was found to contain, on a scale of A to C with level A being the most serious, nine still images and one film at level A, 16 level B still images and 190 still images and one film at level C.

Franey was given a 16 week prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to attend an accredited sex offenders programme. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years and to pay £340 costs.

The court heard that Franey had a previous conviction in 2003 for gross indecency with a child.

Steven Dyble for Franey said his client hadn’t deliberately searched for indecent images of children and had immediately deleted them when they appeared.

Poll How long should you keep child off school after a sickness bug?

16:57 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Parents at an Ipswich school have expressed concern after they were advised to contradict NHS guidelines and send their children back to school sooner after they have been ill.

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

14:27 Paul Geater
The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The new Four Gateways artwork on Ipswich Cornhill has been unveiled to the public – provoking outrage on social media but considerable interest among people who actually visited the piece outside Debenhams.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issued footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Life saver reiterates the need to learn basic first aid as she wins national award

16:18 Dominic Moffitt
Terry Hunt stands beside Lisa Perry who saved his life in May Picture: SADS

A woman who stepped in and performed life-saving CPR when former EADT and Ipswich Star editor Terry Hunt collapsed in Ipswich town centre has once again been honoured for her actions.

Video WATCH – CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

10:50 Tom Potter
A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV footage of a vicious and apparently unprovoked attack on a woman at the edge of Ipswich town centre earlier this month.

Museum Street Cafe is on the move

15:07 Sophie Barnett
The cafe is set to reopen at a new venue in the next couple of months. Picture: ARCHANT

After nine years of supplying Ipswich with hearty plant-based foods, Museum Street Cafe is making its move to a new location in the town.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Man admits having child porn on computer

11 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Scales of justice

An Ipswich courier who had indecent images of children on his computer has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Council reconsiders tampon tax policy following pressure from opposition

18 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
From left to right: Miss Myfanwy Cooper, Lara Fordham, Suffolk county councillor Jack Abbott, Evie Harrison, Ccouncillor Helen Armitage and Alex Mayer MEP Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL LABOUR GROUP

Suffolk County Council’s Tory administration has launched a bid to tackle period poverty – just weeks after it failed to commit cash to the cause.

Extra police on the streets for Christmas shopping season

13:59 Emily Townsend
More police will be on patrol in Ipswich for Christmas shopping season Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More police will be in Ipswich tonight as the Christmas shopping season gets under way.

Most read

Video WATCH – CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Video Watch new Channel 4 reality series filming in Ipswich

Filming of a new Channel 4 show in the Cornhill, Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Borough publishes its blueprint for next stage of Ipswich development

Arras Square - the trees on the left will be removed and those to the right of the church will be cut back substantially. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide