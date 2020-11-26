E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man admits possessing hundreds of indecent images of children

26 November, 2020 - 05:30
Christopher Webster pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Christopher Webster pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

An Ipswich man has been warned he could be facing jail after admitting possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.

Christopher Webster, 51, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing prohibited images of children, and one charge of possessing extreme pornographic images on October 5, 2018.

The court heard that Webster, of Grebe Close, Ipswich, was caught in possession of 105 indecent images of the most serious kind – Category A – as well as nine videos graded at the same level.

You may also want to watch:

He was also in possession of 104 Category B indecent images and two videos, and 305 Category C indecent images as well as 13 videos of that grade.

Webster was also caught with 6,027 prohibited images of children and seven videos as well as 851 extreme pornographic images and 480 videos.

Judge David Goodin ordered an all options pre-sentence report and told Webster: “These offences are serious ones. Plainly, custody must be in the mind of the sentencing judge.”

Webster, who was released on unconditional bail, will be sentenced on January 18.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

17 coronavirus vaccination centres to be set up in Suffolk and north Essex

Ipswich Borough Council have agreed to the use of Gainsborough Sports Centre as the first site to administer Covid vaccines in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for business park expansion near Ipswich to create 650 new jobs

The land at Port One in Great Blakenham which could be developed as an expansion to the business park. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Feisty’ grandmother, 73, dies from coronavirus at Hadleigh care home just days before birthday

Margaret Norman has sadly died at the age of 73 at Magdalen House Care Home in Hadleigh, after contracting coronavirus. Picture: BRIDGET SPOONER

Man admits possessing hundreds of indecent images of children

Christopher Webster pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Unit to tackle domestic crime by changing behaviour of abusers

DCI Barry Byford Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN