Man admits possessing hundreds of indecent images of children

Published: 5:30 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:39 PM December 7, 2020

An Ipswich man has been warned he could be facing jail after admitting possessing hundreds of indecent images of children.

Christopher Webster, 51, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children, one count of possessing prohibited images of children, and one charge of possessing extreme pornographic images on October 5, 2018.

The court heard that Webster, of Grebe Close, Ipswich, was caught in possession of 105 indecent images of the most serious kind – Category A – as well as nine videos graded at the same level.

He was also in possession of 104 Category B indecent images and two videos, and 305 Category C indecent images as well as 13 videos of that grade.

Webster was also caught with 6,027 prohibited images of children and seven videos as well as 851 extreme pornographic images and 480 videos.

Judge David Goodin ordered an all options pre-sentence report and told Webster: “These offences are serious ones. Plainly, custody must be in the mind of the sentencing judge.”

Webster, who was released on unconditional bail, will be sentenced on January 18.