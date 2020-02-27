Man admits putting woman in fear of violence
PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 February 2020
An Ipswich man will be sentenced next month after admitting putting a woman in fear of violence by harassment.
Before Ipswich Crown Court today for a plea hearing was Lee Milner, 49, of Horseman Court, Ipswich.
He pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence by harassment between October 2017 and July 2019.
Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until the week commencing March 23 for a pre-sentence report.
Milner is on conditional bail.
