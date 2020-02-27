Man admits putting woman in fear of violence

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man will be sentenced next month after admitting putting a woman in fear of violence by harassment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court today for a plea hearing was Lee Milner, 49, of Horseman Court, Ipswich.

He pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence by harassment between October 2017 and July 2019.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case until the week commencing March 23 for a pre-sentence report.

Milner is on conditional bail.