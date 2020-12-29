Live
Man reported missing after failing to show up for work
The family and friends of a man born and raised in Ipswich are concerned for his welfare, after he failed to turn up to work after leaving home this morning.
Alan Amos was last seen between 4am and 4.30am this morning when he left home.
Since then, the 56-year-old has not returned home or contacted any of his friends or family.
He didn't take his mobile phone or any personal possessions with him, but is thought to have travelled in his car to the Rutland/Leicestershire area-Uppingham.
He drives a beige coloured Citroen Picasso with the registration LY06DND. The vehicle has large Snoopy the dog cartoon stickers on both sides.
Alan is described as a white male approximately 5ft 1in of slim build, with short brown hair, glasses and wearing a hearing aid.
He is believed to be wearing a Morrisons uniform; a green jacket with black trousers.
Alan's family and officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting missing person reference 472270.