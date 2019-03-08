Ipswich man arrested after vehicles stolen from car dealership

Three vehicles were stolen from Simon Shield Cars in Lower Farm Road, Great Bricett, in April Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man from Ipswich is under investigation after several vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in Suffolk.

The 26-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, June 12, in connection with a series of burglaries across the county.

At some point overnight on April 4 and 5, three vehicles were stolen from Simon Shield Cars in Lower Farm Road, Great Bricett.

Then on May 27, two vehicles were stolen from a home in Howards Close, Gislingham.

The 26-year-old was also arrested in connection with a robbery on October 14 last year, when cash was taken from Ladbrokes in Nacton Road, Ipswich.

He has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information regarding the Great Bricett burglary should visit the Suffolk police website or call 101, quoting the crime reference number 37/19217/19.

For the Gislingham burglary, people should quote the reference 37/30128/19, and for the Ladbrokes robbery the number is 37/59436/18.