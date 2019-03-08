Ipswich teenager arrested for selling global superstars' stolen music for cryptocurrency

An Ipswich teenager has been arrested by police in connection with the theft of music from international superstars Picture: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA WIRE

A 19-year-old man from Ipswich has been arrested in connection with unauthorised access to world-famous recording artists' websites where unreleased songs were stolen and sold for cryptocurrency.

The City of London Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit executed a warrant at a house in Ipswich on September 13 after an investigation was launched by the Manhattan District Attorney's office in New York.

The office had previously received referrals from recording artists' management companies.

It's not clear which musicians had been affected.

Detective Inspector Nick Court, from the City of London Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit, said: "The action marks a significant point in our investigation into the individuals responsible for stealing music and selling it on illegal streaming websites, worldwide. This sort of crime causes significant financial loss to those who work so incredibly hard to produce, write and make music for their fans to enjoy.

"I am grateful for the support of our partners and colleagues in the Manhattan District Attorney's office and IFPI in this case, which demonstrates the capability of enforcement agencies to work across international borders to disrupt criminal activity and identify those involved so they can be put before the courts."

Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., said: "As one of the world's leading creative capitals, New York City is dedicated to protecting artists' intellectual property and ensuring that those who steal it face the music. As demonstrated by this investigation, my office has the expertise, resources, and partnerships to help cybercrime victims reach across the globe to get justice.

"I thank our extraordinary colleagues at the City of London Police for their strong collaboration on this case and throughout our unique partnership, which has yielded ten major law enforcement actions, including significant indictments related to securities fraud, art schemes, and cybercrime."