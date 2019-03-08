Partly Cloudy

Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 15:09 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 29 July 2019

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

A man was arrested in Ipswich and taken for questioning Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man in his 40s, from Ipswich, has been arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children.

Police were called to an address in the east Ipswich area on Sunday afternoon.

A man was arrested and taken into custody for questioning

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Officers attended an address in east Ipswich on Sunday, July 28, and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children.

"He was taken into police custody for questioning."

