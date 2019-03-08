Ipswich man arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children

A man in his 40s, from Ipswich, has been arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images of children.

Police were called to an address in the east Ipswich area on Sunday afternoon.

A man was arrested and taken into custody for questioning

