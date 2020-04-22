Man arrested on suspicion of owning firearm and drug dealing

A man in Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of owning a firearm and drug dealing (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An Ipswich man was arrested in connection with drugs and firearms offences in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Suffolk police arrested a 27-year-old man in Downside Close at around 2am on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing a firearm and suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The suspect was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later released under investigation, pending further enquiries.