Man arrested on suspicion of owning firearm and drug dealing
PUBLISHED: 17:36 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 22 April 2020
Archant
An Ipswich man was arrested in connection with drugs and firearms offences in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Suffolk police arrested a 27-year-old man in Downside Close at around 2am on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing a firearm and suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
The suspect was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He was later released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
