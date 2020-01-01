E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man attacked partner after losing drinking game

PUBLISHED: 16:29 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 16 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who squeezed his partner's throat so hard that she lost consciousness after a New Year's Eve row has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Thomas Veale Judge David Goodin said he had "completely lost it" after drinking heavily and described him as having a "Jekyll and Hyde' character.

David Wilson, prosecuting said Veale and his partner had been asked to leave a New Year's Eve party following an argument when he become annoyed after losing a round in a drinking game.

The argument continued when they got home where Veale pinned her against a wall then threw her to the floor and squeezed her throat.

The attack only ended when a witness shouted at Veale to get off the woman and then hit him in the face, the court heard.

Veale, 32, of Upper Cavendish Street, Ipswich, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm on December 31 2018.

He was given a 15 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work and given a rehabilitation requirement.

Veale was also banned from contacting the woman for five years and ordered to pay her £1,800 compensation.

Edward Renvoize, defending, said Veale had no previous convictions and accepted that his client's behaviour had been disgraceful.

He said Veale had not been violent towards his partner before the night in question and he had acted out of character after drinking.

"He deeply regrets his actions," said Mr Renvoize.

