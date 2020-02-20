Man who breached court order warned 'you will be on a prison bus' if you do it again

A man who was handed a suspended sentence for his part in a brutal Ipswich attack in 2017 - which left a teenager in intensive care - has avoided prison after missing unpaid work.

Mica Lopes, 20, of Whitland Close, Ipswich, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years, for violent disorder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Landseer Road on August 19, 2017.

The teenager was taken to hospital following the gang attack having sustained multiple stab wounds to the chest, leg and buttocks and also suffered a punctured lung and severed artery.

Lopes was given the suspended sentence order at Ipswich Crown Court on July 19 last year and was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and a 30-day rehabilitation programme.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Lopes had completed 80 hours on unpaid work but after breaching the order in October, a further eight hours of unpaid work were added.

He has since failed to complete those hours and was back before a judge today.

Judge Martyn Levett ordered Lopes to undertake another 20 hours of unpaid work and warned him: "If you don't comply, you will be in breach again and next you will be on a prison bus."

Martell Dacus, 18, of Hardy Crescent, Ipswich, was sentenced to 12 and a half years for the attack and for his part in another stabbing in a park off Bramford Lane, Ipswich, in March 2019.

The victim in the 2019 attack was taken to hospital for treatment having sustained a single stab wound to the back, which was not serious and he was discharged the next day.

Three others were also sentenced on July 19 last year for their part in the 2017 Landseer Road attack.

Aristote Yenge, 24, of Spring Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment for the offence of violent disorder to run concurrently with the life sentence he was given in April for the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Ipswich in June 2018.

Mohammed Semko, 18, of Barnard Square, Ipswich, was sentenced to 15 months in custody, suspended for two years, for violent disorder.

Stephen Phillips, 64, of Dillwyn Street, Ipswich, was also sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years for assisting an offender.