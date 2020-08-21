Driver banned from the road for two years for string of offences

An Ipswich man has been banned from the road for two years for a string of motoring offences including driving while disqualified.

Leonard Grosu, 40, of Cauldwell Hall Road, Ipswich, appeared before magistrates on Thursday and pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without a valid MOT.

Grosu also admitted five charges of failing to give information to police and three counts of driving without insurance.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett told the court that Grosu was initially disqualified from driving for six months on December 13, 2019, through the totting up procedure.

He was then caught behind the wheel of an Audi A6 on Burlington Road in Ipswich on January 27 this year.

Grosu was not insured to drive the car and it did not have a valid MOT certificate.

He also failed to provide information relating to the identification of the driver of a Volkswagen Bora to police in Norwich on December 4, December 5 and December 23, 2019.

Grosu also used a Ford Galaxy otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance on the A14 westbound at Woolpit on October 28, 2019.

The other driving without insurance charge related to an incident in Ipswich on December 5, 2019.

Helen Korfanty, defending, said: “He was confused whether he was disqualified or not.

“He wasn’t maliciously driving while disqualified.

“He is married with two children and works in the fruit packing and picking industry.”

Magistrates banned Grosu from getting behind the wheel for two years and fined him £200 for driving while disqualified.

He was also handed a £100 fine for each of the failing to provide information charges.

Magistrates also fined Grosu £100 for each of the no insurance offences - bringing his total fines to £1,000.

He must also pay £105 in costs and a £100 victim surcharge.

No separate penalty was imposed for no MOT and driving other than in accordance with a licence.