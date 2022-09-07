Ipswich man takes to the ring for deaf children's charity

Christopher Bell from Ipswich will be fighting in his first ever boxing match to raise money for the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society. - Credit: Christopher Bell

An Ipswich man is preparing to take to the ring for the first time, to support the charity that helped his family when his brother lost his hearing.

Although Christopher Bell, 39, has hearing himself, he said that the Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society was an important presence during his childhood.

“Michael has Leopard Noonan syndrome and cardiomyopathy,” Christopher explained. “As part of the cardiomyopathy, they gave him a drug which damaged the nerves in his ears, which is why he became profoundly deaf and now uses British Sign Language.”

Although Michael lost his hearing before he learned to speak, he was seven and Christopher was nine when health workers realised that Michael was deaf, which was when the family was referred to the IDCS.

Christopher said he remembered attending weekly classes.

“They offered support and a place to go,” he said. “They used to take me and my brother out to Whitwell Hall in the school holidays.

“I spent a lot of time around other deaf people roughly my own age, and it helped me to pick up on sign language, being around them on trips out.”

Christopher was reminded of the group when a friend showed him a post about a charity boxing match on social media, and he signed up.

He has now completed 11 out of 12 weeks of sessions, and is facing his first ever fight on Saturday, and is determined to raise as much as he can for the IDCS.

Christopher said he is excited for the match, and is still waiting for his nerves to kick in.

Chairman of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society, Richard Platt, with two of his children, Ashley and Rosy who will be cheering on Christopher in his first ever match - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The current chairman of the IDCS is Richard Platt. He said: “Everyone here at IDCS is thrilled about Christopher taking part in an upcoming Boxing event to raise funds for our charity. He will take on punches, blows and uppercuts but for the charity, he is prepared to go through pain barriers as you would expect in a boxing match, and for that we cannot thank him enough!

“Our deaf children at IDCS have been making home video clips for Christopher to watch and they convey our support and gratitude using sign language and demonstrating their punching skills, which are great fun to watch!

“We will be rooting for him on Saturday night and hope he will deliver a knockout for both himself and IDCS! Come on, Christopher!”

The match will take place on September 10 at Trinity Park.

