Ipswich man breached sexual harm prevention order

A Suffolk man who breached a sexual harm prevention order by installing cleaning software on his laptop and using peer-to-peer file sharing to search for indecent images of children has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Sentencing Martin James, who was jailed in 2015 for downloading child porn, Judge Rupert Overbury said that if he passed an immediate prison sentence he would be released without having any treatment but he would receive treatment under the terms of a suspended sentence order.

James, 26, of Station Street, Ipswich, admitted breaching a sexual offences order made for ten years in 2015 when he was jailed for 12 months for downloading more than 500 indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

On Wednesday (June 12) he was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to attend an Horizon sex offenders treatment programme.

He was also ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work and was given a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The sexual harm prevention order made in 2015 will last until 2025.