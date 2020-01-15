Man admits sending sexual messages to 'child' over internet

Jamie McGurk pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man caught trying to sexually communicate with a decoy child over the internet in a police sting will be sentenced at the crown court.

Jamie McGurk, 38, of Kitchener Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

He also pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing indecent images before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday.

The court heard how McGurk began communicating with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl via Chatiw and Skype chatlog on April 18 last year.

McGurk proceeded to send the 'teenager' - who was actually an undercover police officer - messages of a sexual nature, including asking her if she was a virgin and asking to see her breasts.

Four images and six videos containing sexual content were then sent via Skype to the undercover operative by McGurk, the court heard.

McGurk used his personal details over the internet and police were able to trace him to his Ipswich home and attended his property.

His Samsung Galaxy Note 9 mobile phone was seized by officers and a total of 37 indecent images were discovered following examination of the device.

The court heard that six of the indecent images were of the most serious kind - Category A - while two were Category B, and 29 were Category C.

Ashley Petchey, prosecutor, said the ages of the children in the images ranged from six to 14 years old.

Mr Petchey asked for the case to be sent to crown court for sentence as it was beyond the sentencing powers of magistrates.

Claire Hullock, defending, said: "It was very unsophisticated.

"He gave his personal details over the internet.

"Police searched all his devices and it appears to be a single incident. No other images were found.

"He understands that these are serious matters."

Magistrates decided the case was beyond their sentencing powers and sent matters to the crown court.

McGurk, who spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea, was released on unconditional bail.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court at a date to be fixed.