Man charged after dangerous driving in stolen car

PUBLISHED: 12:36 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 13 March 2019

Wojciech Kwiatkowski was arrested at the side of the road Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man from Ipswich has been charged with dangerous driving following the theft of a Mercedes in a burglary in Stowmarket.

A property in Hill Rise, Stowmarket was burgled by thieves on Monday, March 11.

The keys to the Mercedes and a wallet were stolen during the invasion.

Police located the stolen Mercedes in College Street in Ipswich later that evening, leading to a brief pursuit when the car failed to stop.

The vehicle was later found in Springfield Lane, with officers from Suffolk police making two arrests nearby.

Two teenagers were both arrested on suspicion of burglary and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

18-year-old Connor Roach, from Spenser Road in Ipswich, was charged with dangerous driving without holding a driving licence and without motor insurance.

He is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court today.

A 17-year-old has been released under investigation pending further enquiries by Suffolk Constabulary.

