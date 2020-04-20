E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man charged after allegedly coughing in a police officer’s face

PUBLISHED: 16:44 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 20 April 2020

A man has been charged with assault on an emergency worker Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been charged with assault on an emergency worker Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been charged with assault after allegedly coughing in a police officer’s face while under arrest for burglary.

Marcus Mckenzie, 31, of Hardy Crescent, Ipswich, was also charged with burglary, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, assault on an emergency worker, driving while disqualified and for taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Police were called to Carlyle Close at 7.10am on Friday, April 17 following reports a property had been broken into overnight.

They arrived to find that people had broken in through the back door and stolen items including a TV, a handbag and a set of keys which were used to drive away a Ford Focus which had been parked outside.

Later the car was spotted by police officers in the town centre who arrested two people.

While under arrest Mr Mckenzie told an officer he had coronavirus and allegedly coughed at them.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary and taking a vehicle without consent.

She was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

