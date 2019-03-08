Man charged over four Ipswich burglaries

Sorin-Marian Constantin appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

A man from Ipswich town has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sorin-Marian Constatin, of Ashcroft Road, was arrested on Friday, November 8 on suspicion of burglary and taken into custody by police to be questioned.

The 26-year-old appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Monday, November 11, where he was charged and has been remanded in custody since.

The offences from 2018 both happened in Ipswich - one in Kelvin Road on Friday, November 16 and another on Monday, November 5 in Westholme Road.

In 2019 there was one burglary in Hereford Drive, Claydon on Sunday, November 3 and another in Old Ipswich Road, also in Claydon.

Mr Constantin is next due to appear in court on Monday, December 9 in Ipswich Crown Court.