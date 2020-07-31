Ipswich man accused of GBH and ABH remanded in custody

A man accused of causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm following an alleged fight in an Ipswich flat has been remanded in custody.

Colin Davey, 36, of no fixed address in Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court via video link to face the two charges relating to the alleged incident on July 28.

It is alleged Davey assaulted a man and a woman at flat in the town.

Davey has been charged with a section 18 unlawful wounding with intent offence and assault causing actual bodily harm.

The section 18 wounding offence must go the crown court and magistrates declined jurisdiction for the ABH offence.

Davey, who did not enter pleas at the short hearing, will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on August 27 for a plea trial and preparation hearing.

Magistrates remanded Davey in custody ahead of his next appearance at the crown court.