Ipswich man charged with 19 sexual offences against nine boys

PUBLISHED: 21:25 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:25 04 May 2020

A 39-year-old man from Hintlesham has been charged with sexual offences against nine boys. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

An Ipswich man has been charged with 19 sexual offences against nine boys, some younger than 13.

David Brown, 39, formerly of Duke Street, Hintlesham, was arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of sexual assault on a boy younger than 13.

This March he was charged with five counts of intentional sexual touching of a boy under 13, four counts of causing or inciting sexual activity with a boy under 13, and one count of sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy, three counts of taking indecent images and six counts of voyeurism.

Brown has received bail and is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on June 16.

