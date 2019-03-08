Video

Binge-eating Ipswich bus driver 'reverses' diabetes after losing more than 3 stone

Colin Quarton, a bus driver for Ipswich buses, has sent his diabetes into remission after losing 3st 5lbs in 20 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An Ipswich bus driver has turned his health and his life around after his impressive weightloss journey has seen him go into remission for type 2 diabetes.

Colin Quarton pictured with his family before his weightloss journey. Picture: COLIN QUARTON Colin Quarton pictured with his family before his weightloss journey. Picture: COLIN QUARTON

Colin Quarton, a father-of-two and a huge Star Wars fan, noticed his weight began to pile on after swapping his active job at B&Q for a more sedentary role as a bus driver for Ipswich buses.

The 45-year-old, who developed type 2 diabetes as a result of his weight increase, decided enough was enough and joined Slimming World earlier this year with his wife.

"It's been a complete life change," said Colin, who at his biggest weighed more than 22 stone and was very lethargic because of suffering from type 2 diabetes over the last six years.

Colin's diabetes was diet controlled and so he didn't need to inject insulin, but because of his condition he relied on Metformin which he used to lower his cholesterol and blood glucose levels.

He said: "My blood sugar levels were 18 before I started Slimming World, which was dangerously high. Through diet and exercise they've dropped to 4 and so I've effectively put my diabetes into remission and reversed it."

According to diabetes.org.uk, "remission is possible through intensive lifestyle changes" for those suffering from type 2 - but it can never be cured as "there's currently no evidence to suggest that remission is permanent".

Colin has gone into remission by completely changing his lifestyle - he now walks to work, he has bought a bike along with a cross trainer and he walks his dog everyday.

He has completely changed his diet, cutting out takeaways and snacking and learning how to eat properly - after finding it hard to fit in healthy eating with his job.

He said: "The shifts are all over the place and it's a case of having to eat when you can. Sometimes you don't have the time to relax at home and digest your food before going to sleep."

After following the Slimming World regime and attending the group Colin has dropped 3 st 5lbs in just five months - losing 10 inches from his waist and needing to buy a completely new wardrobe because of his slimmer appearance.

"I'm so happy now I really can't put it into words," said Colin. "I've got loads more energy now, I'm tons more confident and it's one thing less to worry about.

"When I was overweight it was horrible. I had no confidence at all and I wasn't able to do the things I love.

"I'm a bit of a Star Wars freak and my aim has always been to get a Star Wars outfit and join the 501st Legion, (which is an international fan-based organisation), but I couldn't get a costume in my size - and now I can."

Colin's target weight is 16 stone, but he is determined to continue with the regime and continue learning how to eat healthily and keep the weight off in the long run.

Other bus drivers have also got on board with Colin - after seeing what healthy meals he brings in and adapting their meals accordingly.

Jen Hirst, Colin's Slimming World consultant who runs the Clapgate Lane Conservative Club, added: "He is such an incredible inspiration. No matter what happens he comes in every week with a smile on his face and I am so proud of how far he has come in such a short space of time."