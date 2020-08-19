Ipswich man to face trial after denying burglary and vehicle taking charges

Jordan Goodrum denied burglary and aggravated vehicle taking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has denied burglary and aggravated vehicle taking and will face a trial next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Goodrum, 26, of Goldsmith Road, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday to face two charges relating to an incident on May 15.

The charges relate to an alleged incident at a home on Woodfield Lane in Stowmarket.

You may also want to watch:

Goodrum pleaded not guilty to burglary and aggravated vehicle taking and will now face a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Goodrum, who spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his pleas, was granted conditional bail by Judge David Goodin.

The trial was placed into a two-week warned list for Monday, February 22.

The trial is expected to last two days.

Judge Goodin warned Goodin of the consequences of not attending his trial and told him to regularly check in with his legal team from Friday, February 19.