Man denies driving Maserati without due care and attention
27 November, 2019 - 11:30
PA Archive/PA Images
A man accused of driving a Maserati without due care and attention in Ipswich will face a trial next year.
Jason Athroll, 35, of Roxburgh Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to careless driving.
Athroll, who spoke only to confirm his details and enter his plea, denies driving a Maserati on Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, without due care and attention following an incident on April 5.
He will now face a trial at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on January 29.
Magistrates granted Athroll unconditional bail and his trial is expected to last three-and-a-half hours.
