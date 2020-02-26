E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man denies child sex offences

PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 February 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a man accused child porn and inciting children to engage in sexual activity will take place in September.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (February 25) was 23-year-old Andrew Hart, of, Thistle Close, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children and one offence of possessing 14 prohibited images of children.

He also denied three offences of inciting or causing three children aged between nine and 11 to engage in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have take place between May 2016 and August 2017.

Hart is alleged to have had four still indecent images of a child and six movies in the most serious level A category, 23 still images and 12 movies in category B and 71 still images and one movie in the lowest level C category.

His trial will take place on September 7and a pre-trial hearing will take place on May 20.

Hart is on unconditional bail.

