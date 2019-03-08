Sunshine and Showers

Man denies keeping key to burgle ex-partner's home

PUBLISHED: 05:30 10 May 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man accused of stealing a driving licence, passport and other items during a burglary at his former partner's home has denied keeping a key to the house.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Malcolm Wallis denied being "angry, bitter and upset" when his relationship with Christine Mann ended last summer.

He accepted he had followed Mrs Mann's new boyfriend into town and poured a harmful liquid on her car, but he denied keeping a key and using it to enter her Barham house.

Wallis, 61, of Morgan Drive, Ipswich, denies burglary last September and an alternative offence of theft.

The court has heard Mrs Mann called police after she noticed items missing from her home after the end of her relationship with Wallis last August.

In addition to her driving licence and passport she also found two boxes containing shoes, a first aid kit and a duvet set had disappeared but could find no sign of a break-in.

The case continues.

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Dramatic footage shows cars stuck in floods after downpour

A car is stuck in flood water at the bottom of Landseer Road in Ipswich Picture: CHARLIE AMY SCOTT

Missing Ipswich girl, nine, found safe and well

Annmarie has now been found safe and well in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family's warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

