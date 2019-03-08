Man denies keeping key to burgle ex-partner's home

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man accused of stealing a driving licence, passport and other items during a burglary at his former partner's home has denied keeping a key to the house.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Malcolm Wallis denied being "angry, bitter and upset" when his relationship with Christine Mann ended last summer.

He accepted he had followed Mrs Mann's new boyfriend into town and poured a harmful liquid on her car, but he denied keeping a key and using it to enter her Barham house.

You may also want to watch:

Wallis, 61, of Morgan Drive, Ipswich, denies burglary last September and an alternative offence of theft.

The court has heard Mrs Mann called police after she noticed items missing from her home after the end of her relationship with Wallis last August.

In addition to her driving licence and passport she also found two boxes containing shoes, a first aid kit and a duvet set had disappeared but could find no sign of a break-in.

The case continues.