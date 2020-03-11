Man accused of sex offences dating back more than 40 years

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 55-year-old Ipswich man accused of a string of more than 20 sex offences spanning nearly four decades will take place in September.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday ( March 9) was Raymond Clarke, of London Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to six offences of rape, nine offences of indecent assault and four offences of indecency with a child.

You may also want to watch:

He also denied indecent assault on a male person and sexual assault.

The earliest alleged offences, which involve four complainants, date back to 1977 and the most recent offence was allegedly committed in 2014.

Clarke's trial, which is expected to last ten days, will get underway on September 21.

A further case management hearing will take place on June 8.

Clarke is on unconditional bail.