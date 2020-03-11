E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man accused of sex offences dating back more than 40 years

PUBLISHED: 11:49 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 11 March 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 55-year-old Ipswich man accused of a string of more than 20 sex offences spanning nearly four decades will take place in September.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday ( March 9) was Raymond Clarke, of London Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to six offences of rape, nine offences of indecent assault and four offences of indecency with a child.

You may also want to watch:

He also denied indecent assault on a male person and sexual assault.

The earliest alleged offences, which involve four complainants, date back to 1977 and the most recent offence was allegedly committed in 2014.

Clarke's trial, which is expected to last ten days, will get underway on September 21.

A further case management hearing will take place on June 8.

Clarke is on unconditional bail.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Police hunt for suspect in Felixstowe ongoing

Police are searching for a suspect in Ferry Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Police hunt for suspect in Felixstowe ongoing

Police are searching for a suspect in Ferry Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Extra cleaning at One Sixth Form College after pupil self isolates over coronavirus concerns

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy Picture: SIMON PARKER

Police dog unit swarm Ipswich street after concern for safety

A large police presence was seen in Newton Road, Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ipswich Town could live stream matches for fans if coronavirus forces games to be played behind closed doors

Ipswich Town may live stream games free for fans if the coronavirus forces matches to be played behind closed doors.. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A14 bridge plunge lorry driver ploughed into car and through crash barrier

Marcin Koziol's lorry at the foot of the bridge over the A14 at Claydon Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Man accused of sex offences dating back more than 40 years

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24