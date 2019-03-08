Ipswich man denies stealing £29k

Ramelle Curtis-Braithwaite denied theft charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich 22-year-old has denied stealing more than £29,000 from another man over 18 months.

Ramelle Curtis-Braithwaite, of Pearl Court, Ipswich, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday charged with two counts of theft.

Curtis-Braithwaite is accused of stealing £29,017 from Adam Hough between July 1, 2015 and December 15, 2016, as well as stealing a bank card belonging to Mr Hough.

Curtis-Braithwaite pleaded not guilty to both charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

District Judge Julie Cooper sent the case to crown court for trial.

Curtis-Braithwaite is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 8.