Ipswich man denies stealing charity donation box
PUBLISHED: 06:35 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 06:35 16 September 2020
The trial of an Ipswich man accused of stealing a charity donation box will take place next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday (September 15) via a prison video link was Marcus McKenzie, 31, of Shakespeare Road, Ipswich.
He pleaded not guilty to stealing a charity donation box and its contents In October last year.
He also denied stealing two iPad minis from Pets at Home in September last year and theft of alcohol in August last year.
His trial which is expected to last two to three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing January 18.
