Ipswich man denies stealing from former partner

PUBLISHED: 07:30 08 May 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man stole a driving licence, a passport and other items including footwear during a burglary at his former partner's home, it has been alleged.

Christine Mann called the police after she noticed items were missing from her home in Barham after the end of her relationship with Malcolm Wallis in August last year.

In addition to her driving licence and passport, which she kept in her handbag, she also found that two boxes containing shoes, a first aid kit and a duvet set had disappeared but she could find no sign of a break-in, said Juliet Donovan, prosecuting.

Wallis, 61, of Morgan Drive, Ipswich, has denied burglary on September 18 last year and an alternative charge of theft.

Giving evidence Ms Mann told the court she and Willis had been in a relationship since 2010 but she had ended it on her birthday in August last year.

She had subsequently noticed that items were missing from her home and contacted the police.

The trial, which is expected to finish this week, continues.

